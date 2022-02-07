Shell best positioned to benefit from tight gas market - JPM
Feb. 07, 2022
- JPMorgan's Christyan Malek appeared on Bloomberg this morning to discuss Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and the Company's ability to benefit from tight global gas markets.
- Given the Company's LNG position -- the largest producer and trader, globally -- Shell is best positioned to benefit from sustained tightness in global gas markets.
- Additionally, the Company is "looking to return as much cash as it can" to shareholders, with Management recently indicating they may need to negotiate off-market buybacks, given liquidity constraints.
- Malek flags that Shell generates just as much EBITDA as Exxon (NYSE:XOM), but sports a 40% smaller market cap; another indication of the attractive value proposition, according to JPMorgan.