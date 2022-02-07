TPG stock slips even after analysts initiate with Buy on fee-related earnings expansion

Virtual creative financial chart hologram on blue background, research and analytics concept. 3D Rendering

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Three analysts initiated alternative asset manager TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) with a Buy rating on the basis of a favorable growth profile with scale and margin opportunity.

Meanwhile, shares of TPG drift lower 3.2% in pre-market trading.

UBS analyst Adam Beatty initiated a Buy on TPG due to the company's potential for greater scale and margin expansion in areas such as real estate, secondaries and credit, he wrote in a note to clients. Beatty forecasted four-year fee-related earnings growth of 24%, driven by expansion in its smaller accounts, the note read.

BofA analyst Craig Siegenthaler's Buy rating was based on a combination of high growth, fee-related earnings rich profit stream and capital-lite business model with an ability to return excess capital to shareholders, he wrote in a note to clients.

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell also initiated TPG with a Buy as it's "poised for strong growth," he wrote in a note to clients.

On the other hand, TPG could face execution challenges on efforts to diversify its earnings stream, Wells Fargo analyst Finian O'Shea wrote in a note to clients. The stock market's recent volatility could also weigh on TPG given its low float status.

Recall that TPG only became a publicly-traded stock in mid-January.

Previously, (Jan. 19) TPG's Novotech eyed an IPO after being valued at $3B.

