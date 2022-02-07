Eltek nabs $1.4M purchase order from existing defense customer
Feb. 07, 2022 9:03 AM ETEltek Ltd. (ELTK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) trades 5.1% higher premarket after it received a letter of intent for a purchase order in the amount of $1.4M from an existing customer in the defense sector.
- The order will be supplied by Eltek over a period of 14 months starting April 2022.
- The customer has an option to increase the purchase order to a total amount of $2.1M.
- The company expects to expand the receipt of medium term delivery orders which stabilizes its income and increase operational production efficiency.