Eltek nabs $1.4M purchase order from existing defense customer

  • Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) trades 5.1% higher premarket after it received a letter of intent for a purchase order in the amount of $1.4M from an existing customer in the defense sector.
  • The order will be supplied by Eltek over a period of 14 months starting April 2022.
  • The customer has an option to increase the purchase order to a total amount of $2.1M.
  • The company expects to expand the receipt of medium term delivery orders which stabilizes its income and increase operational production efficiency.
