Animal study suggests Omicron-specific COVID booster not needed
Feb. 07, 2022 9:07 AM ETDirexion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion mRNA ETF (MSGR)BNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- A recent animal study indicates that an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster does not provide any better protection than a booster of an existing vaccine.
- The study, published as a preprint on bioRxiv and yet to be peer reviewed, examined the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) original vaccine and an Omicron-specific one in development. The vaccines were given to primates.
- Results showed that increases in antibody levels against Omicron were similar in both vaccine types.
- The study specifically looked at protection against COVID in the lungs.
- Although the study only examined Moderna's vaccine, the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine is also an mRNA vaccine.
- "An Omicron boost may not provide greater immunity or protection compared to a boost with the current mRNA-1273 vaccine," researchers concluded.
- On Friday, Moderna's COVID vaccine won a full approval endorsement from the CDC.