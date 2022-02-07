Animal study suggests Omicron-specific COVID booster not needed

Covid-19 Omicron Variant concept

DOERS/iStock via Getty Images

  • A recent animal study indicates that an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster does not provide any better protection than a booster of an existing vaccine.
  • The study, published as a preprint on bioRxiv and yet to be peer reviewed, examined the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) original vaccine and an Omicron-specific one in development. The vaccines were given to primates.
  • Results showed that increases in antibody levels against Omicron were similar in both vaccine types.
  • The study specifically looked at protection against COVID in the lungs.
  • Although the study only examined Moderna's vaccine, the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine is also an mRNA vaccine.
  • "An Omicron boost may not provide greater immunity or protection compared to a boost with the current mRNA-1273 vaccine," researchers concluded.
  • On Friday, Moderna's COVID vaccine won a full approval endorsement from the CDC.
