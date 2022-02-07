Innovid to acquire TVSquared for $160M, expects 30-31% growth in FY revenue

Businessman holding growth graph with year 2022. Corporate future growth plan in new year 2022.Development to success and growth business concept.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Innovid (NYSE:CTV) will acquire TVSquared in a cash and stock transaction valued at ~$160M.
  • TVSquared's preliminary FY revenue is expected to be between $20M-22M.
  • The combined business positions as a single source for ad-serving and measurement for converged TV.
  • Innovid expects Q4 revenue in the range of $25M-26M and FY revenue is projected to be in the range of $89M-90M reflecting 30-31% Y/Y growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for FY and Q4 is projected to be in the range of $4.5M-5.5M and $M-$2M respectively.
  • Company anticipates FY 2022 organic revenue growth of ~22% to 28% with positive adjusted EBITDA.
