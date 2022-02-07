Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) -3.8% pre-market after warning that Q4 EBITDA will come in below previous company guidance, hurt by supply chain disruptions which caused deferred revenue and higher costs.

Forum Energy now expects Q4 revenues of $148M, within $145M-$155M guidance issued in November, but adjusted EBITDA of $4M, below its previous outlook of $9M-$11M.

The company said bookings of new orders remain strong with a Q4 book-to-bill ratio of ~1.1x, "setting up continued revenue expansion over the course of 2022."

Forum Energy's recent stock buyback program reflects management's confidence in the share price consolidation, Badsha Chowdhury writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.