Mullen strengthens balance sheet for pursuing its EV growth and meeting demand

  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) trades 1.2% higher premarket after it further supported its balance sheet with $4M in funding over the past week through a combination of the initial drawdown of $2.5M under a $30M equity line from Esousa and debt financing from existing shareholders.
  • This brings total funding received over the past two months to $40M+.
  • "This financing represents one of several financial avenues that the company is pursuing to address the growth and demand for our electric vehicles," CEO and chairman David Michery commented.
  • The company's recent key partnerships - ARRK, Dürr and DSA Systems - will play a key role for bringing the FIVE (EV crossover, the Mullen FIVE) to market with the latest technology and in the least amount of time.
