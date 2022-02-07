Mullen strengthens balance sheet for pursuing its EV growth and meeting demand
Feb. 07, 2022 9:12 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) trades 1.2% higher premarket after it further supported its balance sheet with $4M in funding over the past week through a combination of the initial drawdown of $2.5M under a $30M equity line from Esousa and debt financing from existing shareholders.
- This brings total funding received over the past two months to $40M+.
- "This financing represents one of several financial avenues that the company is pursuing to address the growth and demand for our electric vehicles," CEO and chairman David Michery commented.
- The company's recent key partnerships - ARRK, Dürr and DSA Systems - will play a key role for bringing the FIVE (EV crossover, the Mullen FIVE) to market with the latest technology and in the least amount of time.