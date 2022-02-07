Elanco launches new tools to advance livestock sustainability efforts

  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) said it is piloting UpLook, an insights engine based on over 20 years of knowledge gained from its Elanco Knowledge Solutions portfolio.
  • UpLook can predict greenhouse gas emissions and identify key drivers of an operation’s carbon footprint, providing producers with a baseline of current stewardship efforts.
  • Initial pilots of UpLook are beginning with cattle feeders and availability is expected in Q2.
  • ELAN announced the creation of Athian - a company designed to certify, aggregate and monetize environmental reductions within the food system - in partnership with startup incubator High Alpha Innovation.
  • ELAN also announced the launch of the Leave it Better initiative, which will serve as an overarching program for ELAN's cattle sustainability outreach.
  • The initiative will include producer education, innovation, and partnerships, such as the multi-year partnership with Ducks Unlimited to help restore working grasslands in support of the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Farm Service Agency’s SAFE (State Acres For Wildlife Enhancement) program.
