Elanco launches new tools to advance livestock sustainability efforts
Feb. 07, 2022 9:13 AM ETELANBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) said it is piloting UpLook, an insights engine based on over 20 years of knowledge gained from its Elanco Knowledge Solutions portfolio.
- UpLook can predict greenhouse gas emissions and identify key drivers of an operation’s carbon footprint, providing producers with a baseline of current stewardship efforts.
- Initial pilots of UpLook are beginning with cattle feeders and availability is expected in Q2.
- ELAN announced the creation of Athian - a company designed to certify, aggregate and monetize environmental reductions within the food system - in partnership with startup incubator High Alpha Innovation.
- ELAN also announced the launch of the Leave it Better initiative, which will serve as an overarching program for ELAN's cattle sustainability outreach.
- The initiative will include producer education, innovation, and partnerships, such as the multi-year partnership with Ducks Unlimited to help restore working grasslands in support of the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Farm Service Agency’s SAFE (State Acres For Wildlife Enhancement) program.