LabCorp opens new lab in South Bend, expanding services in the Midwest

  • Labcorp (NYSE:LH) has announced the opening of a new diagnostics laboratory in South Bend, Indiana, allowing the company to enhance service levels and offerings to patients and physicians in South Bend and throughout the region.
  • The laboratory, which currently employs 100 individuals, will include STAT testing to expedite results for high-priority tests.
  • “This new lab offers increased capabilities for microbiology testing, allowing for a more flexible test menu that is tailored to fit the needs of our providers,” said Amy Rhine-Pallas, senior vice president of Labcorp’s North Central Division.
