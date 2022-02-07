LabCorp opens new lab in South Bend, expanding services in the Midwest
Feb. 07, 2022 9:14 AM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Labcorp (NYSE:LH) has announced the opening of a new diagnostics laboratory in South Bend, Indiana, allowing the company to enhance service levels and offerings to patients and physicians in South Bend and throughout the region.
- The laboratory, which currently employs 100 individuals, will include STAT testing to expedite results for high-priority tests.
- “This new lab offers increased capabilities for microbiology testing, allowing for a more flexible test menu that is tailored to fit the needs of our providers,” said Amy Rhine-Pallas, senior vice president of Labcorp’s North Central Division.