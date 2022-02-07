Cerence stock plunged after mixed Q1 earnings, revenue guidance cut and CFO transition

  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) slipped 32% premarket after reporting mixed FQ1 results with FY2022 guidance cut.
  • The company also announced retirement of CFO Mark Gallenberger on March 11, Mitch Cohen appointed as interim CFO.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin rate expanded 250 bps to 77.5% and non-GAAP operating margin rate dropped 210 bps to 36.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin rate down 250 bps to 39.1% for the quarter.
  • FY2022 revenue guidance of $365M to $385M (vs. consensus of $413.61M), represented a 9% decrease at the midpoint compared to the initial FY22 guidance provided on November 22, 2021, and a 3% decrease at the mid-point compared to last year’s actual revenue of $387M.
  • Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.80 to $2.16 vs. consensus of $2.37; Adjusted EBITDA for year is expected to be in the range of approximately $119M to $139M.
  • For 2Q22, revenue is expected to be in the range of $82M to $86M vs. consensus of $99.9M; Adjusted EPS to be $0.31 to $0.38 vs. consensus of $0.57; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of approximately $22M to $26M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.