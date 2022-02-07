Cerence stock plunged after mixed Q1 earnings, revenue guidance cut and CFO transition
Feb. 07, 2022 9:15 AM ETCerence Inc. (CRNC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) slipped 32% premarket after reporting mixed FQ1 results with FY2022 guidance cut.
- The company also announced retirement of CFO Mark Gallenberger on March 11, Mitch Cohen appointed as interim CFO.
- Non-GAAP gross margin rate expanded 250 bps to 77.5% and non-GAAP operating margin rate dropped 210 bps to 36.8%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin rate down 250 bps to 39.1% for the quarter.
- FY2022 revenue guidance of $365M to $385M (vs. consensus of $413.61M), represented a 9% decrease at the midpoint compared to the initial FY22 guidance provided on November 22, 2021, and a 3% decrease at the mid-point compared to last year’s actual revenue of $387M.
- Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.80 to $2.16 vs. consensus of $2.37; Adjusted EBITDA for year is expected to be in the range of approximately $119M to $139M.
- For 2Q22, revenue is expected to be in the range of $82M to $86M vs. consensus of $99.9M; Adjusted EPS to be $0.31 to $0.38 vs. consensus of $0.57; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of approximately $22M to $26M.