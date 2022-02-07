Allied signs Є1M sales order for 1000kgs of cannabis flower
Feb. 07, 2022 9:15 AM ETAllied Corp. (ALID)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Allied (OTCQB:ALID) signs a forward purchase agreement with a pharmaceutical partner out of Australia.
- Allied has shipped to Australia multiple times now.
- Under this agreement, company will provide 1000kgs of cannabis flower for Є1M.
- “This signifies a monumental milestone for the company. There are a '100 links to the chain' that went into closing this transaction. If there are any gaps in production quality, regulatory compliance or logistics management, these transactions get blocked. We have been able to navigate this “gauntlet” due to the team’s competence. Very proud of what that team has accomplished. We are looking forward to turning this agreements into recurring cyclical revenue for the company throughout 2022,” said Mr. Calum Hughes, CEO and Chairman