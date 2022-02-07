Creso Pharma buys Sierra Sage Herbs

  • The pioneers in plant-based, natural first-aid and body care, Sierra Sage Herbs joins Australia's Creso Pharma (OTCQB:COPHF) portfolio of market-leading cannabis and hemp-based pharmaceutical brands.
  • The deal extends Creso's global footprint to the US market while adding an additional range of natural health products to its existing lines of cannabis and hemp-based pharmaceuticals.
  • Pursuant to the deal, Sierra Sage will continue to operate under its existing leadership while gaining access to Creso's R&D, manufacturing and distribution resources.
  • The company is acquiring Sierra Sage for an upfront payment of $21M with additional future payments based on meeting sales goals for calendar years 2022 and 2023.
  • Under the terms, Sierra Sage will also maintain its status as a certified B corp.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.