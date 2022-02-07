Creso Pharma buys Sierra Sage Herbs
Feb. 07, 2022 9:16 AM ETCreso Pharma Limited (COPHF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The pioneers in plant-based, natural first-aid and body care, Sierra Sage Herbs joins Australia's Creso Pharma (OTCQB:COPHF) portfolio of market-leading cannabis and hemp-based pharmaceutical brands.
- The deal extends Creso's global footprint to the US market while adding an additional range of natural health products to its existing lines of cannabis and hemp-based pharmaceuticals.
- Pursuant to the deal, Sierra Sage will continue to operate under its existing leadership while gaining access to Creso's R&D, manufacturing and distribution resources.
- The company is acquiring Sierra Sage for an upfront payment of $21M with additional future payments based on meeting sales goals for calendar years 2022 and 2023.
- Under the terms, Sierra Sage will also maintain its status as a certified B corp.