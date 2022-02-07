Qorvo gets $4.1M NIH contract for SARS-CoV-2/ Flu combo, Antigen Pooling tests solutions
Feb. 07, 2022 9:19 AM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) said it was awarded a $4.1M follow-on contract by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance the trials and market launch of a SARS-CoV-2/ Flu Combo Assay and SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Pooling on the Qorvo Omnia diagnostic test platform.
- The SARS-CoV-2/Flu Combo Assay will simultaneously detect and differentiate between SARS-CoV-2, Flu A and Flu B in an all-in-one test using a single swab sample in ~20 minutes.
- The antigen pooling application will allow up to six samples to be processed together and tested at the same time.
- Qorvo said combined with a previous NIH contract award of $24.4M this award — received through the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative — positions it to accelerate the production and market launch of multiple COVID testing solutions using a single platform.
- The Qorvo Omnia SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test was granted emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2021.