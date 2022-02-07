Qorvo gets $4.1M NIH contract for SARS-CoV-2/ Flu combo, Antigen Pooling tests solutions

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) said it was awarded a $4.1M follow-on contract by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance the trials and market launch of a SARS-CoV-2/ Flu Combo Assay and SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Pooling on the Qorvo Omnia diagnostic test platform.
  • The SARS-CoV-2/Flu Combo Assay will simultaneously detect and differentiate between SARS-CoV-2, Flu A and Flu B in an all-in-one test using a single swab sample in ~20 minutes.
  • The antigen pooling application will allow up to six samples to be processed together and tested at the same time.
  • Qorvo said combined with a previous NIH contract award of $24.4M this award — received through the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative — positions it to accelerate the production and market launch of multiple COVID testing solutions using a single platform.
  • The Qorvo Omnia SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test was granted emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.