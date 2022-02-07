Bank of America consumer clients spend $335B in January, the second-highest on record
Feb. 07, 2022
- Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) ~67M consumer clients made $335B in payments in January, a 17% jump over the same period last year, and the second-highest month of spending on record.
- BofA clients' aggregate credit and debit card spending also surged 16% Y/Y to $65B in January.
- Additionally, spending on credit cards grew 28% Y/Y as spending on travel, retail and food strengthened from suppressed levels early last year.
- Moreover, "Bank of America consumer clients continued their strong payment trends in January, following record levels in 2021," said Mary Hines Droesch, Head of Consumer and Small Business Products, Bank of America. "Our clients' checking and savings deposit balances were also up 15% year-over-year, growing across all levels of affluence. These trends bode well for the economy as we move further in 2022."
