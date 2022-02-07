Camtek nabs $20M in Advanced Interconnect Packaging orders from tier-1 IDMs
Feb. 07, 2022 9:20 AM ETCamtek Ltd. (CAMT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) trades 4.8% higher premarket after it received orders worth ~$20M from 2 leading tier-1 IDMs; the systems will be used for inspection and 3D metrology of the most technologically challenging applications.
- The orders are for the Advanced Interconnect Packaging, the company's current major growth driver.
- "The Advanced Interconnect Packaging market continues to grow with complex packaging technologies such as Heterogeneous Integration supporting the most challenging applications, mainly high-performance computing. Our customers are able to leverage our expertise and long experience to meet their requirements and support the manufacture of the high-end applications," CEO Rafi Amit commented.