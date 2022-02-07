Carlyle Group put on positive catalyst watch at Citi
Feb. 07, 2022
- Citi analyst William Katz opened a 90-day positive catalyst watch for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) as he sees expectations of when the company will reach $800M fee-related earnings weighing on its shares.
- "The drawdown opens an incremental buying opportunity in our view," Katz wrote in a note to clients.
- "We expect investors to refocus on CG's relative attractiveness, while ongoing realizations, NNA updates and potential deal flow could bolster the stock," he said.
- Lifts price target to $74.50 from $73.
