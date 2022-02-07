Ford ticks higher after two down sessions following earnings, supply chain woes

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) shares ticked higher, up 0.6%, reversion two down days after reporting disappointing Q4 EPS and profit guidance last week as the impact of supply chain shortages appears to be worse than forecast for the near term.

Shares of Ford fell almost 10% on Friday and are down 14% this year through Friday after climbing 136% last year.

Ford is temporarily halting or scaling back auto production at eight plants in North America due to the shortage in semiconductor chips, according to a Reuters report on Friday. The auto giant is making the moves in the U.S, Mexico and Canada. The changes will be in place starting this week.

Barron's over the weekend also highlighted a note from Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas from last week where be predicted that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) revenue will be higher than the combined revenue of Ford (F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 2027.

Ford reported last week that automotive revenue was $35.3B vs. $35.5B consensus in Q4. Net income of $12.3B was recorded and adjusted EBIT of $2.0B. The adjusted EBIT margin was 5.4% vs. 4.8% a year ago. The North America EBIT was $1.8B and the EBIT margin was 7.1% for the quarter. Negative EBIT was recorded in China and Europe.

Also see SA contributor The Asian Investor's piece entitled" Re-Evaluating Ford After A 30% Drop."