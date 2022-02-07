Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares jumped in early trading on Monday after J.P. Morgan started coverage on the telecom, suggesting its shares have 35% upside.

Analyst Philip Cusick started coverage with an overweight rating and a $40 price target, noting that since the company emerged from bankruptcy in April 2021, it has worked to become a fiber-centric services provider.

"We are encouraged by Frontier’s reinvigorated focus to rapidly deploy fiber and improved capital structure post-bankruptcy, but acknowledge building and selling fiber in an increasingly competitive broadband ecosystem remains a key risk," Cusick wrote in a note to investors.

Frontier Communications shares rose nearly 6% to $27.66 in early trading.

In addition, Cusick said that he believes the company's expansion in fiber should drive earnings and valuation, as it heads towards its goal of 10 million locations by the end of 2025, boosting subscriber growth. It has 3.2 million customers, including 2.8 million broadband subscribers currently.

"As the company converts the vast majority of its footprint to fiber, we expect broadband subscriber growth to ramp with accelerating EBITDA and free cash flow generation, though we look for a base line of $1.99b in 2022 EBITDA – somewhat below consensus but in the range of Street estimates."

The analyst noted that Frontier "historicall under-invested in [small business]," with its market share less than half of its market share in fiber.

"As management prioritizes the business segment, we see significant upside in penetration, including fiber-to-the-tower connections as well as local SMB."

Last month, Frontier Communications (FYBR) said it added a net of 45,000 broadband customers in the fourth-quarter, more than 50% higher than in the third-quarter.