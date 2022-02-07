InvenTrust Properties acquires two shopping centers in Austin

  • InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) stated Monday that it has acquired two premier assets in Austin, Texas for $189.3M.
  • It includes: The Shops at Arbor Trails, a 357,000 square foot center anchored by Costco Wholesale; and Whole Foods, and Escarpment Village, a 168,000 square foot shopping center anchored by HEB.
  • "This transaction validates the Company’s self-funded business plan and will bring meaningful cash flow growth to our platform. Our balance sheet continues to remain well-positioned to fund additional acquisitions in 2022 and beyond," commented David Heimberger, Chief Investment Officer of InvenTrust.
  • Seeking Alpha's author Michael Boyd writes "InvenTrust skews cheap and has several catalysts to propel it higher (buybacks, property acquisitions). It trades at a discount to NAV." at Hold rating.
