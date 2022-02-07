InvenTrust Properties acquires two shopping centers in Austin
Feb. 07, 2022 9:29 AM ETInvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) stated Monday that it has acquired two premier assets in Austin, Texas for $189.3M.
- It includes: The Shops at Arbor Trails, a 357,000 square foot center anchored by Costco Wholesale; and Whole Foods, and Escarpment Village, a 168,000 square foot shopping center anchored by HEB.
- "This transaction validates the Company’s self-funded business plan and will bring meaningful cash flow growth to our platform. Our balance sheet continues to remain well-positioned to fund additional acquisitions in 2022 and beyond," commented David Heimberger, Chief Investment Officer of InvenTrust.
- Seeking Alpha's author Michael Boyd writes "InvenTrust skews cheap and has several catalysts to propel it higher (buybacks, property acquisitions). It trades at a discount to NAV." at Hold rating.