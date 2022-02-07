Iveric Bio draws Bullish view at Morgan Stanley ahead of data from pivotal study

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is poised to open higher on Monday after Morgan Stanley initiated its coverage with an Overweight recommendation citing the potential of the company’s geographic atrophy candidate, Zimura ahead of a pivotal data readout.
  • Announcing its Q3 2021 results in November, the biotech said it expected to generate the topline data from the GATHER2 trial in H2 2022.
  • The analysts led by Michael E Ulz anticipate a positive data read as the team cites previous results from a mid-stage trial called GATHER1 in which Zimura showed its benefit based on 12-month and 18-month data.
  • In addition, the analysts cite multiple de-risking events including a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) and a high retention rate for the trial which according to them, “limit potential regulatory risk and trial failure due to COVID-19, respectively.” The price target at $25 per share implies a premium of ~80% to the last close.

  • In July 2021, IVERIC bio (ISEE) announced the early completion of patient enrollment in the GATHER2 trial.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.