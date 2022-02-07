Iveric Bio draws Bullish view at Morgan Stanley ahead of data from pivotal study
Feb. 07, 2022 9:29 AM ETIVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is poised to open higher on Monday after Morgan Stanley initiated its coverage with an Overweight recommendation citing the potential of the company’s geographic atrophy candidate, Zimura ahead of a pivotal data readout.
- Announcing its Q3 2021 results in November, the biotech said it expected to generate the topline data from the GATHER2 trial in H2 2022.
- The analysts led by Michael E Ulz anticipate a positive data read as the team cites previous results from a mid-stage trial called GATHER1 in which Zimura showed its benefit based on 12-month and 18-month data.
- In addition, the analysts cite multiple de-risking events including a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) and a high retention rate for the trial which according to them, “limit potential regulatory risk and trial failure due to COVID-19, respectively.” The price target at $25 per share implies a premium of ~80% to the last close.
In July 2021, IVERIC bio (ISEE) announced the early completion of patient enrollment in the GATHER2 trial.