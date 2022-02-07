Thermo Fisher launches Renvo Rapid PCR test to detect in-air coronavirus
Feb. 07, 2022 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) launched Renvo Rapid PCR Test that detects in-air SARS-CoV-2 pathogens.
- The company said the Renvo Rapid PCR Test is performed on air samples collected using the Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler.
- The company added that the test is designed for environmental surveillance only, rather than diagnostic purposes.
- The system uses Oscar PCR technology to shorten thermocycling times and produce on-site SARS-CoV-2 air sample results in 30 minutes, compared to four to 24-hour testing turnaround time previously available using the AerosolSense Sampler testing service.