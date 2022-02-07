Thermo Fisher launches Renvo Rapid PCR test to detect in-air coronavirus

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) launched Renvo Rapid PCR Test that detects in-air SARS-CoV-2 pathogens.
  • The company said the Renvo Rapid PCR Test is performed on air samples collected using the Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler.
  • The company added that the test is designed for environmental surveillance only, rather than diagnostic purposes.
  • The system uses Oscar PCR technology to shorten thermocycling times and produce on-site SARS-CoV-2 air sample results in 30 minutes, compared to four to 24-hour testing turnaround time previously available using the AerosolSense Sampler testing service.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.