CIBC provides Expensify with expanded $100M credit facility

  • CIBC Innovation Banking (CM +0.2%) has provided a $100M credit facility to Expensify, a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money.
  • This funding will further support the co.’s rapid growth and product expansion, and represents a significant increase to an existing relationship between CIBC Innovation Banking and Expensify.
  • With more than 10M members across the globe, Expensify provides free corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking all in one app.
  • “Expenses are a universal pain point for businesses of every size, and Expensify’s tools are addressing and alleviating those headaches for millions of users,” said Paul McKinlay, Managing Director at CIBC Innovation Banking.
