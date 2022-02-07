Allegiant Travel announces CEO and President transition
Feb. 07, 2022 9:32 AM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel (ALGT +1.0%) announced that Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., chairman and CEO will now assume the role of board's executive chairman while John Redmond, company president, will take on the additional role of CEO.
- This transition will be effective June 1,2022.
- Gallagher also noted this transition will create opportunities for upward mobility within the company, further enabling continuity among executive management as Allegiant executes on its planned growth strategy.
- Redmond has served on Allegiant's board since 2007 except for a one-year hiatus in 2013 as he pursued an opportunity in Australia; he has been in the president role in more than five years and is currently on Vail Resorts board.