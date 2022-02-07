Betting remote work is here to stay? A new work-from-anywhere ETF is in the works

COVID-19 has altered the way people work and Simplify ETFs aims to create an investment vehicle that takes advantage of this change. The firm is currently working on a fund called the Simplify Volt Work from Anywhere Digital Nomad ETF, which looks to invest in the remote working trend.

According to a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Simplify’s ETF intends to invest in equity securities of U.S. and foreign work-from-anywhere companies.

The firm defines this as businesses that are expected to benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and innovative approaches related to the broader trend of working remotely.

Stocks inside the fund will provide goods, services or software that supports remote working without the need for a centralized headquarters. This can include hospitality businesses that allow individuals to stay in different countries for months at a time, software tools that allow people to get work done without being in a centralized location and other areas that support the remote economy.

While Simplify ETFs did not list any stocks that would fall within the fund, market participants can guess some of the bigger names. The fund may target firms such as Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Moreover, the ETF will also have an options overlay strategy which will help hedge against market declines. Up to 20% of the ETF’s net assets will be subject to the option overlay strategy.

Per the SEC filing, “If the market goes up, the fund’s returns may outperform the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the call options. If the market goes down, the fund’s returns may fall less than the market because the adviser will sell or exercise the put options.”

To learn more about option-based ETFs and how investors can utilize the strategy in an investment portfolio, check out a Let’s Talk ETFs podcast interview with the CEO of Simplify ETFs, Paul Kim.