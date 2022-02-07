Core Scientific stock gains as bitcoin production climbs to 1,077 in January
Feb. 07, 2022 9:44 AM ETCore Scientific, Inc. (CORZ)RIOTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) shares rise more than 5% out of the gate as the company's bitcoin (BTC-USD) production and hash capacity grew in January.
- Bitcoin's (BTC-USD +4.9%) rally to $43.3K is likely helping push up CORZ's stock price as well.
- It mined 1,077 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in January, up from 1,044 in December, and held 6,373 bitcoins produced from operations.
- The company operated its own fleet of more than 75,000 bitcoin miners, producing 7.5 exahash per second vs. 6.6 EH/s in the previous month. It also provided infrastructure, technology and operating support for a diverse group of customers representing 7.1 EH/s.
- Meanwhile, in response to weather conditions, the Texas-based company powered-down a portion of its operations on four separate occasions in January. Recall last week when Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shut down its Texas facility due to cold weather.
- Previously, (Jan. 5) Core Scientific held a total of 5,296 BTC in December.