Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +9.7%) pops at the open on news that Cummins (CMI -0.6%) agreed to purchase Westport's remaining stake in the companies' joint venture for an undisclosed price, with Cummins continuing to operate the business as the sole owner.

As part of the deal, Cummins also will pay $20M to acquire Westport's interest in the joint venture's intellectual property, which was developed in support of the JV's spark ignited engines.

The two companies also agree to conduct an initial technical assessment of Westport's hydrogen high pressure direct injection system for potential use on Cummins' hydrogen applications.

Last week, Cummins reported Q4 earnings that missed expectations and guided for below-consensus FY 2022 revenue growth.