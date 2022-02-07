Altamira in pact with Avernus Pharma to market Bentrio in gulf region
Feb. 07, 2022 9:50 AM ETAltamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO -2.4%) has entered into an agreement with Dubai-based Avernus Pharma for the marketing and distribution of Bentrio in gulf countries.
- A nasal spray designed to form a gel layer on the nasal mucosa Bentrio protects against airborne viruses and allergens.
- Per the terms, Avernus will start promoting and selling Bentrio in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain, following the registration of the product with the relevant regulatory agencies.
- The first sales in the region are expected to begin as early as 2022, CEO of Altamira (NASDAQ:CYTO) Thomas Meyer said, noting the strong footprint of Avernus in the Middle East.
- In December, Altamira (CYTO) shares surged after the company announced recent updates on its Bentrio program.