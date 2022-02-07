ClearOne awarded new patent for Beamforming Microphone Array System
Feb. 07, 2022 9:51 AM ETClearOne, Inc. (CLRO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ClearOne (CLRO -1.5%) has announced that it has been awarded a new patent relating to Beamforming Microphone Array Systems.
- The patent, titled “Ceiling Tile Beamforming Microphone Array System”, claims a ceiling tile microphone array that can be physically separated from the processors running the beamforming algorithm.
- Another benefit of this functional partitioning of the system is that it can extend the useful life of a ceiling tile beamforming microphone array.
- U.S. Patent No. 11,240,597, which was issued on Feb. 1, 2022, demonstrates ClearOne’s investment, strength, and reach in this important technology area.