ClearOne awarded new patent for Beamforming Microphone Array System

  • ClearOne (CLRO -1.5%) has announced that it has been awarded a new patent relating to Beamforming Microphone Array Systems.
  • The patent, titled “Ceiling Tile Beamforming Microphone Array System”, claims a ceiling tile microphone array that can be physically separated from the processors running the beamforming algorithm.
  • Another benefit of this functional partitioning of the system is that it can extend the useful life of a ceiling tile beamforming microphone array.
  • U.S. Patent No. 11,240,597, which was issued on Feb. 1, 2022, demonstrates ClearOne’s investment, strength, and reach in this important technology area.
