Arabic streaming music platform Anghami soars 60% in early trading Monday
Feb. 07, 2022 9:54 AM ETAnghami Inc. (ANGH)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Shares of Arabic streaming music platform Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH), which merged late last week with SPAC Vistas Media Acquisition Corp., soared 60% in early trading Monday.
- Anghami shares last changed hands at $18.91, up 60% from Friday's close, at approximately 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The streaming music platform, which caters to listeners in the Middle East and North Africa, closed on its business combination with Vistas Media on Thursday.
- Shares of the newly merged company began trading on the Nasdaq on Friday, opening at $17.91 before closing at $12.07, up 23% from the previous session. Pre-merger shares of Vistas Media closed at $9.83 on Thursday.
- Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami streams music in English, French and Arabic to over 75 million registered users with approximately 1 billion streams per month. The company has a streaming catalog of more than 75 million songs.
- Anghami announced in March 2021 that it was combining with blank-check company Vistas Media in a deal that carried an enterprise value of around $220 million. The transaction was originally slated to close in Q2 2021.
- On Jan. 21, shares of Vistas Media rallied following shareholder approval of the merger.