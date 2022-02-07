Snap stock moves still higher, holding Friday's record surge
Feb. 07, 2022 9:57 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Snap stock (NYSE:SNAP) started trading's opening minutes more than 1% lower but has turned 0.7% higher out of today's market open - holding firms to sharp gains it made during a record surge on Friday.
- The stock jumped 59% Friday, the most in one day ever, after Thursday's earnings where it beat expectations on top and bottom lines and posted a 20% gain in daily users.
- That performance was good enough to make it last week's biggest advancer in Communications Services stocks (mid-cap or larger), even though it was down 19.5% over the first four days of the week. (It ended that five-day span with a 27.9% gain.)
- Snap's also seen a weekend spike in Twitter volume off the results that has fed into Monday's action.
- After the earnings, BofA raised its rating to Buy from Neutral, calling guidance "healthy" and suggesting viability for the company's Apple iOS privacy workarounds. And Stifel reiterated it as a top pick among companies in digital advertising coverage, boosting its price target to $50.
- On Friday, J.P. Morgan met Stifel there by cutting its price target to $50. In other cuts, Susquehanna trimmed to $42 from $60, and Piper Sandler cut to $53 from $72.
- Wedbush, meanwhile, raised its target to $40 from $36.
- Today, Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira said that the most pertinent bearish consideration was the company's stock-based compensation but that given that, it was still a a buy after the heavy surge.