PHI Group agrees to acquire majority stakes in solar energy group
Feb. 07, 2022 10:07 AM ETPHI Group, Inc. (PHIL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PHI Group (OTCPK:PHIL) has signed deal to acquire majority stakes in two companies of solar energy provider - KOTA Group- for total of $64.13M consideration paid in cash.
- It includes the acquisition of 50.10% stakes in Kota Energy Group LLC for $12.52M; and 50.10% of Kota Construction LLC for $51.6M.
- Kota Energy serves as the sales engine that has sold over 10 Megawatts in 2021 bringing in over $12M in revenue. KOTA Construction is a installer that works on engineering, procurement, and construction side of KOTA with over $50M in contracts.
- The group's management expect KOTA to generate up to $1B in revenue with next 12 months.
- "An aggressive plan forward has been carefully laid out that will bring many new markets to bear for KOTA as well as increase growth in existing markets. A detailed projection for these future revenue streams will guide us into a profitable relationship with PHI Group and we look forward to working with them," said KOTA CEO Cole De Arman.
- Closing of these transactions in expected by March 2022.
