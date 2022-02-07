PHI Group agrees to acquire majority stakes in solar energy group

  • PHI Group (OTCPK:PHIL) has signed deal to acquire majority stakes in two companies of solar energy provider - KOTA Group- for total of $64.13M consideration paid in cash.
  • It includes the acquisition of 50.10% stakes in Kota Energy Group LLC for $12.52M; and 50.10% of Kota Construction LLC for $51.6M.
  • Kota Energy serves as the sales engine that has sold over 10 Megawatts in 2021 bringing in over $12M in revenue. KOTA Construction is a installer that works on engineering, procurement, and construction side of KOTA with over $50M in contracts.
  • The group's management expect KOTA to generate up to $1B in revenue with next 12 months.
  • "An aggressive plan forward has been carefully laid out that will bring many new markets to bear for KOTA as well as increase growth in existing markets. A detailed projection for these future revenue streams will guide us into a profitable relationship with PHI Group and we look forward to working with them," said KOTA CEO Cole De Arman.
  • Closing of these transactions in expected by March 2022.
  • Earlier (Jan. 20): PHI Group acquires majority stakes in Baijiu Distiller
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.