Nissan to end most development of new gasoline engines - Nikkei

Nissan Rogue SUV display. Nissan is part of the Renault Nissan Alliance.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY +1.2%) will stop developing new internal combustion engines for all major markets except the U.S. and instead focus on electric vehicles, Nikkei reports.

Nissan will continue limited development of gasoline engines for its U.S. market, primarily for pickup trucks, according to the report; the company already has stopped developing gasoline engines for sale in Europe.

Nikkei previously reported that Nissan is seeking to build new battery recycling factories in the U.S. and Europe by the end of FY 2025.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.