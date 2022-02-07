Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY +1.2%) will stop developing new internal combustion engines for all major markets except the U.S. and instead focus on electric vehicles, Nikkei reports.

Nissan will continue limited development of gasoline engines for its U.S. market, primarily for pickup trucks, according to the report; the company already has stopped developing gasoline engines for sale in Europe.

Nikkei previously reported that Nissan is seeking to build new battery recycling factories in the U.S. and Europe by the end of FY 2025.