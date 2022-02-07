High-growth tech companies focused SPAC, Aurora Technology Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Feb. 07, 2022 10:11 AM ETAurora Technology Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A, 1 War & 1 Rights) (ATAKU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Aurora Technology Acquisition (ATAKU) priced its 20M units IPO at $10/unit; each unit consists of one share, one redeemable warrant and one right to receive one-tenth of one class A ordinary share.
- Each redeemable warrants holder is entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share and each ten rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one Class A ordinary share on business combination closure.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 3M additional units.
- The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50/whole share.
- Units are expected to trade on Nasdaq from today under the symbol, "ATAKU".
- Offer is expected to close on Feb.9.
- Aurora Technology Acquisition plans to focus its search on high-growth technology companies based in North America and Asia (excl. China); it intends to target companies founded by Asian or Asian-American entrepreneurs who are building a global enterprise supported by forward thinking visions and innovative frontier technologies.