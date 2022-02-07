Teva in $225 million opioid deal with Texas, Attorney General says
Feb. 07, 2022 10:20 AM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)ENDP, JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a settlement worth $225M with Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA -2.2%) over the generic drugmaker's role in fueling the opioid crisis in the state.
- Per the terms, Teva (NYSE:TEVA) will also provide $75M of Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride injection), a prescription medication used in the treatment of effects related to opioid overdose.
- “This settlement will provide needed resources to local law enforcement and the medical personnel who are fighting the opioid epidemic in our communities,” the office of Paxton said in a press release on Monday.
- Including this deal, Texas has struck $618 worth of statewide opioid settlements with Teva (TEVA), Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and McKinsey under the Attorney General.
- In December, a jury in a New York state court found Teva (TEVA) guilty of causing the opioid epidemic in the state. However, the same panel cleared the leading drug distributors of charges.