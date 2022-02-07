LNG supply/demand outlook - deficits set to grow from here

The Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) published their 2022 LNG supply/demand outlook Monday, showing increased deficits for 2022. Despite LNG capacity additions of 24.0 million tons in 2021, global gas prices shattered records. ICIS expects supplies to increase 5.3 million tons in 2022, and forecasts sustained high prices (NYSE:SHEL):

Additions to global supply are forecast at 5.3mtpa; demand is forecast to increase 13.8mtpa.

ICIS sees US LNG exports growing by ~10% in 2022, as Sabine Pass operates for a full year with all six trains and Calcasieu Pass delivers its first cargo (NYSE: LNG (NYSE: CQP

Japanese power mix (i.e., nuclear and coal) will reduce LNG imports, as China sustains its title as the world's leading importer; Chinese demand is penciled in at +7% YoY, even as coal capacity is tapped out and the country emerges from pandemic-related lock-down policies.

ICIS assumes Russian pipeline supplies to Europe remain at the reduced levels seen in 2021, as the start up of Nord Stream II does little to increase supplies; ICIS sees the new pipe as a way for Russia to divert supplies around Ukraine and Poland.

With modest supply deficits in 2021 creating record prices for natural gas nearly everywhere globally, the prospect of increasing deficits in 2022 will be sure to catch the attention of policy makers. Although there are very few options for increasing energy supplies in the short term, inclusion of nuclear in the European energy taxonomy could have a positive long-term impact on European energy balances.