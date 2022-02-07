Tyson Foods stock surges after Q1 earnings, revenue crushes estimates

Tyson Foods

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shares jumped 12% to an all-time high after the chicken, beef and pork producer reported Q1 results that smashed estimates.
  • Tyson reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.87 beats by $0.94. and revenue of $12.93B (+23.6% Y/Y) beats by $760M, according to a statement.
  • Tyson is raising some pricing to consumers as it works to counter rising feed ingredient and supply chains costs. In December, Tyson set some aggressive targets at an investor event.
  • Tyson today said it's targeting $1B in productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024 and $300M to $400M in FY2022, relative to a fiscal 2021 cost baseline. The company is currently on track to achieve planned productivity savings for FY2022.
  • Also see SA contributor C Jessen's piece entitled "If Tyson Acquired Beyond Meat It Could Unlock Future Growth And Value."
