Valvoline starts piloting electric vehicle services in retail stores
Feb. 07, 2022 Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) has begun piloting electric vehicle (EV) services in a limited number of its retail stores.
- The retail service centers that are piloting the program will provide inspection and maintenance-based services such as 12-volt battery replacement, tire rotations, key fob battery replacement, cabin air filter replacement, wiper replacement and state safety inspections.
- Many of these services are already performed in Valvoline's retail locations but will now be piloted with a specific focus on EVs.
- Phase 2 is expected to include additional services targeted to EVs and will begin summer 2022 in select company-owned stores.