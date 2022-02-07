Valvoline starts piloting electric vehicle services in retail stores

  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) has begun piloting electric vehicle (EV) services in a limited number of its retail stores.
  • The retail service centers that are piloting the program will provide inspection and maintenance-based services such as 12-volt battery replacement, tire rotations, key fob battery replacement, cabin air filter replacement, wiper replacement and state safety inspections.
  • Many of these services are already performed in Valvoline's retail locations but will now be piloted with a specific focus on EVs.
  • Phase 2 is expected to include additional services targeted to EVs and will begin summer 2022 in select company-owned stores.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.