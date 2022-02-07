Spirit Airlines CEO: Combination with Frontier is 'not a regular airline merger'

Spirit Airlines CEO Edward Christie said Monday that its recently signed deal to combine with Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) is "not a regular airline merger."

"This is a completely different thing, where you've got two low-cost leaders getting together to figure out ways to drive more growth," the head of Spirit (NYSE:SAVE) told CNBC.

Spirit (SAVE) jumped about 14% in Monday's early intraday action after agreeing to a merger with Frontier (ULCC). Under the cash-and-stock deal, each SAVE share will be exchanged for 1.9126 ULCC shares and $2.13 in cash.

The transaction's purchase price is valued at $2.9B. However, including debt assumption, the total value reaches $6.6B.

Speaking in the same interview with Christie, William Franke, chairman of ULCC, characterized the combined Frontier/Spirit as "a very powerful, market-disruptive airline in the United States."

Franke, who also founded airline investment fund Indigo Partners, which holds a controlling stake in ULCC, added that he does not expect any regulatory hiccups from the deal, despite the added antitrust scrutiny Washington has shown recently.

"This is the type of transaction the administration should support," he said, arguing that greater scale for the low-cost airlines will provide a boon for consumers.

As to the logistics of the combination, Frontier CEO Barry Biffle, who appeared in the CNBC interview as well, reported that a committee chaired by Franke will determine such details as the company's name and its headquarters. The committee will also select a management team, including the CEO, Biffle said.

With Omicron and staffing shortages providing a massive hurdle for the airline industry in recent months, both SAVE and ULCC have seen significant weakness lately, bouncing around near their 52-week lows.

Both stocks are down roughly 30% over the past year, substantially underperforming the S&P 500, which has posted an advance of around 18% over that time, as you can see in this chart.