Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM +1.9%) reports it produced 342.5K oz. of gold in 2021, within guidance of 330K-345K oz., and 25.8K oz. of silver, also within the company's outlook of 25.5K-26.5K oz., and forecasts FY 2022 output will remain relatively unchanged.

FY 2021 gold equiv. oz. totaled 750.2K, within the company's guided range of 735K-765K oz., with stronger than expected production from the Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia and Voisey's Bay mines, partially offset by weaker production from Salobo and Sudbury.

For FY 2022, Wheaton forecast gold production of 350K-380K oz. and silver output of 23K-25K oz., with gold equiv. oz. of 700K-760K oz., seeing anticipated stronger attributable production from Constancia, Salobo, Sudbury and Keno Hill offset by weaker production from Antamina, Voisey's Bay and 777.

Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart sees Wheaton Precious Metals as "one of the safest ways to gain exposure to precious metals, and would view any pullbacks below $38.85 as low-risk buying opportunities."