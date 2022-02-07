Sinclair, Cubs weigh streaming service as baseball pushes back - report
Feb. 07, 2022 10:49 AM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Baseball's Chicago Cubs are in talks with Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to launch a streaming service for cord-cutting fans, the New York Post reports - a move leading to some opposition from Major League Baseball.
- That's because MLB has eyes on a league-wide streaming service to come as soon as next year, according to the report - and it's had frosty relations with Sinclair going back a few years.
- That period covers when both MLB and Sinclair were bidding on the former Fox regional sports networks - nets that went to Sinclair for $9.6 billion and were rebranded the Bally Sports networks.
- Sinclair's Diamond Sports Group rejected bringing in MLB as a co-investor then. Meanwhile, it's struggled with collapsing values for the sports networks against nearly $9 billion in debt it took on for the deal.
- Sinclair is looking at the new streaming service after a tough round of negotiations with Comcast (CMCSA +0.2%) more than a year ago ended up capping monthly fees for Cubs broadcaster Marquee Sports, a joint venture between Sinclair and the Cubs.
- Now Sinclair is looking at charging as much as $18 a month for a Cubs streaming service, and MLB is concerned that's too high a price for fans and that the quality of service from debt-heavy Diamond may not be up to par.
- Sinclair last month put out some rosy projections for a general regional sports streaming service it's planning, bolstered by new deals with the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League.