Sinclair, Cubs weigh streaming service as baseball pushes back - report

  • Baseball's Chicago Cubs are in talks with Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to launch a streaming service for cord-cutting fans, the New York Post reports - a move leading to some opposition from Major League Baseball.
  • That's because MLB has eyes on a league-wide streaming service to come as soon as next year, according to the report - and it's had frosty relations with Sinclair going back a few years.
  • That period covers when both MLB and Sinclair were bidding on the former Fox regional sports networks - nets that went to Sinclair for $9.6 billion and were rebranded the Bally Sports networks.
  • Sinclair's Diamond Sports Group rejected bringing in MLB as a co-investor then. Meanwhile, it's struggled with collapsing values for the sports networks against nearly $9 billion in debt it took on for the deal.
  • Sinclair is looking at the new streaming service after a tough round of negotiations with Comcast (CMCSA +0.2%) more than a year ago ended up capping monthly fees for Cubs broadcaster Marquee Sports, a joint venture between Sinclair and the Cubs.
  • Now Sinclair is looking at charging as much as $18 a month for a Cubs streaming service, and MLB is concerned that's too high a price for fans and that the quality of service from debt-heavy Diamond may not be up to par.
  • Sinclair last month put out some rosy projections for a general regional sports streaming service it's planning, bolstered by new deals with the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League.
