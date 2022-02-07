The Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed electric-vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) over a settlement that required founder and CEO Elon Musk's tweets to be investigated, Reuters reported, citing a disclosure in an annual filing with the SEC.

The subpoena came after Musk ignited a selloff in TSLA stock after asking his Twitter followers in November if he should liquidate 10% of his TSLA stake, Reuters said.

The SEC's latest action added to Tesla's (TSLA) regulatory pressure regarding auto recalls and investigations in its driver assisting software.

In December the Department of Justice asked TSLA to provide the agency with information regarding Musk's prior statement that he considered taking Tesla private, in addition to Model 3 production rates, according to the company's 2021 annual report.

With regards to Tesla's bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings, the company held $1.99B worth of BTC as of Dec. 31, 2021, Reuters reported. It registered about $101 million in impairment losses last year due to the value of bitcoin. Moreover, the company gained $128M after selling a chunk of its holdings in March, and has not disclosed any change to its BTC holdings since.

Meanwhile, Tesla (TSLA -0.4%) shares are off slightly intra-day, while bitcoin (BTC-USD +5.3%) jumps to sub $44K per token.

Previously, (Feb. 13, 2020) Tesla disclosed a subpoena.