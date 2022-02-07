Saudi raised oil prices over the weekend
Feb. 07, 2022
- Saudi Arabia raised the Country's official selling price over the weekend, a measure of the premium or discount the Kingdom will receive relative to regional benchmark oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO).
- Even with benchmark prices hitting 7-year highs, Aramco (ARMCO) is bumping the premium the Country will receive for March cargoes by between $0.30 and $2.30, depending on crude oil grade and destination.
- With China facing pandemic-linked lockdowns, Aramco is adding $0.60-0.70 to oil prices; Saudi's light crude grades now command a $5.15 premium over benchmark prices in Asia (NYSE:SNP).
- US prices were increased $0.30 across grades (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:PSX) (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX).
- With OPEC+ missing self-imposed production quotas, it appears members are happy to increase pricing to customers rather than increase drilling activity.