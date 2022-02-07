The low supply of U.S. homes for sale continues to push up home prices, pulling down the mood of prospective homebuyers in January. The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index fell 2.4 points to 71.8 in January, its lowest level since May 2020.

The full index fell 5.9 points from a year ago.

Four of the index's six components declined from December, including the components measuring consumers' perceptions of homebuying and home-selling conditions. A record-low 25% of respondents in January said now is a good time to buy a home. On the flip side, 69% of consumers said it's a good time to sell.

In addition, consumers expressed concerns about job stability and the future path of mortgage rates, Fannie Mae said.

"Consumer sentiment toward housing softened further in January – the HPSI fell 2.4 points to 71.8 – as affordability and supply constraints continue to limit home purchase opportunities, particularly among younger households," said Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae senior vice president and chief economist. "Younger consumers – more so than other groups – expect home prices to rise even further, and they also reported a greater sense of macroeconomic pessimism."

On the whole, the latest survey results are in line with Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) forecast of slowing housing activity this year, Duncan said.

In a separate but related report, real estate firm Redfin reported that home prices are soaring in the U.S.'s most popular migration destinations as people move from higher-cost regions to lower-cost areas, mostly in the Sunbelt. That's fueling home prices in such areas as Phoenix, Dallas, and Atlanta. "In eight out of the 10 most popular destinations (the two Florida metros are the exception), the average out-of-towner's budget was at least 15% higher than the average local's budget in the first quarter of 2021," Redfin said.

The median home price in Phoenix jumped 28% Y/Y in January and in Austin, Texas, rose 30%.

"Sellers are listing their homes at higher prices than ever before, partly because of huge demand in the last year from out-of-towners,” said Austin Redfin agent Barb Cooper.

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -0.6%) rises while Fannie is slightly in the red in late morning trading.

Real estate stocks are rising in Monday trading. Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock increases 1.8%, Zillow (Z +1.3%) (ZG +1.6%), Realogy Holdings (RLGY +0.5%), Compass (COMP +0.8%), and eXP World Holdings (EXPI +0.1%).

Homebuilder stocks are mostly up: D.R. Horton (DHI +0.9%), KB Home (KBH +0.4%), PulteGroup (PHM -0.4%), Toll Brothers (TOL +0.3%), Lennar (LEN +0.3%), and Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC -0.6%).

Many mortgage-related names are also trading in the green, with a few in the red: Annaly Capital Management (NLY +0.9%), AGNC Investment (AGNC +0.5%), Mr. Cooper (COOP +0.0%), Two Harbors Investment (TWO +1.1%), New Residential (NRZ -0.4%), Chimera Investment (CIM -0.2%).

