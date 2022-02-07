Peloton Interactive's unplugged Q2 earnings and takeover talks in cardio mode together
Feb. 07, 2022 3:35 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA8 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.92 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+8.5% Y/Y); GAAP EPS in year ago quarter stood at $0.18.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward.
- In mid-January, Peleton estimated Q2 prelim revenue ~$1.14B higher than earlier issued guidance of $1.1B to $1.2B; fitness subscriptions of ~2.77M below guidance of 2.8M to 2.85M.
- New product projects halted, soft demand for Peloton bike amid reopening of economy, halting production of bikes and treadmills - are some of the factors pulling stock down in past 1-month (-27.3%); in past 6-months trading, the stock has lost 80% and has fallen significantly close to its 52-week low levels.
- Company has been in news over the past few weeks for production halt and the stock plummeted about 24% on January 20.
- Ahead of its earnings, Peloton stock price has reported a 26% gain in a single day trading today amid talks that the company could be acquired as Amazon, Nike and a host of other companies are seeking to acquire the fitness technology company.
- Truist believes that a deal from Amazon could lead to many benefits including benefits for its Prime subscription service while Wedbush Securities believes that Apple acquiring Peloton would be a major strategic coup, as well as catalyze the company's aggressive health and fitness initiatives over the coming years.
- SA contributor gives a Buy rating to the stock and writes: 'PTON is oversold, and the current stock price undervalues the company's 2.8 million paid subscriptions
- As takeover talks rumble, contrary opinions reflect in rating with Quant ratings indicating a Strong sell while Wall Street Analysts rating at Buy.