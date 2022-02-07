Avient Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:26 AM ETAvient Corporation (AVNT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.