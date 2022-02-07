Coty Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:27 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-35.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COTY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.