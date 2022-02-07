Harley-Davidson Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:29 AM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $668.85M (+26.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HOG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.