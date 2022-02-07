Rumble SPAC CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed in December to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, jumped 17 % after the Rumble CEO offered controversially podcast host Joe Rogan a $100M contract over four years.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski offered Rogan, who currently works for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), the new contract in a letter.

"How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?" Pavlovski wrote in the letter.

The news comes as Rogan has been a hot topic in recent weeks after some artists, including Neil Young, pulled their music catalogs from Spotify due to Rogan's comments about Covid-19 and after weekend reports that some Rogan episodes on Spotify were removed after use of racial slurs. Rogan signed a reported $100M contract in 2020 at Spotify.

Rumble and SPAC CFVI (CFVI) have been gaining a lot of interest in recent months after the alternative YouTube platform announced a deal with former President Donald Trump's new social media company. Trump's media platform TRUTH Social is scheduled to launch on Feb. 21.

In December, Trump's social media company confirmed a partnership with Rumble. Trump Media & Technology Group, which is going public through a deal with SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), said it entered into a wide-ranging technology and cloud services agreement with Rumble. As part of the partnership, Rumble will deliver video and streaming for TRUTH Social.

DWAC shares jumped 13%.

Last week, Rumble SPAC CFVI gains after January metrics released.