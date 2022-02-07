Lear Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:30 AM ETLear Corporation (LEA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (-69.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.68B (-10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.