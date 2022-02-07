Nuvectis shares rebound Monday after tumbling in market debut Friday
Feb. 07, 2022 11:32 AM ETNuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) shares rebounded Monday to trade over their IPO price after tumbling during their market debut on Friday.
- Shares of the oncology drug developer were most recently trading at $5.10 at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, up 57% from Friday’s close.
- The stock made its market debut on Friday, opening at $3.95 after pricing at $5. Shares then trended downward to close at $3.25.
- Nuvectis priced 3.2M shares at $5 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately $16M. Underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase 480K additional shares.
- In October, the biotech company said in a filing that it was seeking to raise $30M.