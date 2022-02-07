Nuvectis shares rebound Monday after tumbling in market debut Friday

Feb. 07, 2022 11:32 AM ETNuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Man using phone. Hands typing smartphone. Double exposure with ipo hologram. Close up. Financial graph and analysis concept. Investment.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) shares rebounded Monday to trade over their IPO price after tumbling during their market debut on Friday.
  • Shares of the oncology drug developer were most recently trading at $5.10 at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET, up 57% from Friday’s close.
  • The stock made its market debut on Friday, opening at $3.95 after pricing at $5. Shares then trended downward to close at $3.25.
  • Nuvectis priced 3.2M shares at $5 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately $16M. Underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase 480K additional shares.
  • In October, the biotech company said in a filing that it was seeking to raise $30M.
